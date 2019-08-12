10 Years Ago
Aug. 14, 2009
Curwensville Area School Board paid homage to the accomplishments of the 2009 Curwensville Area High School Lady Tide softball team at the start of last night’s work session. Board President Ken Veihdeffer told the audience of players, parents and school board members the district wanted to recognize the team that brought home a second state softball title by wining the 2009 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class A championship on June 12 by beating Old Forge. A number of members were also on the team that earned the state title in 2007. Each of the players was individually named, congratulated and presented a team jersey by William Hayward, high school principal.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 14, 1999
A Clearfield engineer is the first American to design a bridge over the Nile River in Africa, a project that he describes as a logistical challenge. Richard Hughes says the proposed half mile bridge to the island of Tuti from the city of Khartoum, Sudan, over the Blue Nile would have the steel superstructure being fabricated in Liverpool, England, concrete mixing plants and cranes brought in from other countries and steel for concrete piers coming from Malaysia. The latter would come through Saudi Arabia, down the Suez Canal, into the Red Sea, a further journey by train before being floated on barges down the Nile to be put into place. The $3.5 million bridge will be the fifth over the Nile that flows more than 2,500 miles in Sudan.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 14, 1969
The market value of real estate in the eight Clearfield County Districts rose $7,979,000 while the assessed valuation increased $702,576 from 1967 to 1968, according to figures released by the State Tax Equalization Board today. The eight school districts include parts of Centre, Cambria, Jefferson and Clinton counties since the Philipsburg-Osceola, Glendale, DuBois and West Branch districts overlap counties adjoining Clearfield. The total market value in 1968 for the eight districts was $215,819,700 as compared with $207,840,700 in 1967. The assessed valuation was $85,867,775 last year as compared with $85,165,199 in 1967.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 14, 1944
A birthday surprise party was held for Mrs. Claude Leas at her home on West Sixth Avenue, Clearfield on Friday evening with 20 guests present. The evening was spent in playing games and bingo. Mrs. Leas was the recipient of many lovely gifts.