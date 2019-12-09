10 Years Ago
Dec. 10, 2009
Curwensville Lake Authority is seeking public input on ideas for activities or improvements to enhance the Curwensville Lake Recreation Area. At yesterday’s meeting, Jim Kling, chairman, said that in January the authority will begin developing a list of goals both to upgrade the facilities and improve visitors’ overall experience while they are at the lake. He said he has come up with several ideas he believes are needed. They include adding more handicapped accessible recreational vehicle sites at the campground, extra directional signs and upgrading the restrooms in the campground. Kling said it is important for the authority to develop a priorities list so that they can be ready to take on projects as the means and funding become available.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 10, 1999
Rush Township Supervisors performed some minor surgery on the proposed 2000 budget tentatively approved and advertised last month, removing two taxes, and an estimated financial burden of $29,000 from residents. Following a very positive treasurer’s report showing the municipality to be in a good financial light, board president Jack Shannon proposed that the township eliminate the local real estate tax and per capita tax. The vote was unanimous. Solicitor George Test recommended that the real estate tax not be eliminated, but the millage levied be decreased from .55 percent to zero, noting that if the need arose in the future, the township would only have to raise the millage rather than propose a new tax.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 10, 1969
Robert M. Tubbs of Curwensville was elected president of the Clearfield County Vocational-Technical School Board at a combined meeting of the board and of the Clearfield and Curwensville Area School Boards in the Curwensville Junior-Senior High School last night. Mr. Tubbs succeeds H. John Rhine of Clearfield, who was named vice president last night. Under an agreement the presidency alternates each year between the Clearfield and Curwensville Area School Districts which make up the vo-tech school district.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 10, 1944
The regular monthly meeting of tho Curwensville Women’s Club was held Dec. 5 in the Methodist Church. The business meeting, conducted by the president, Miss Edith Davis, consisted of the reading of the reports and discussion of contributions to various organizations. The group decided to give $200 to the Civic Center, voted to buy a $100 bond during the Sixth War Loan drive and to purchase the $5 Tuberculosis bond.