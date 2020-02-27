10 Years Ago
Feb. 28, 2010
On Feb. 14, Trinity United Methodist Church had a special service for couples to renew their marriage vows. Nine couples took part and a reception was held afterward in the fellowship hall at the church. Those participating included Warren and Lina Ryder (61 years), Butch and Barb Auber (three years), Greg and Karen Hughes (27 years), Jim and Dawn Harper (11 years), Norm and Sue Bender (42 years), George and MariBeth LeGrand (36 years), Joe and Cathy Hayes (20 years), Tony and Sharon Campomizzi (30 years) and Steve and Kerry Whitman (12 years).
20 Years Ago
Feb. 28, 2000
Members of the Clearfield Council of Holmes Safety Association met recently at the Alley Popper Restaurant on the Houtzdale/Ramey highway. The 22 members present discussed the coming annual awards and ladies night banquet set for April 8 at the Alley Popper Restaurant. Highlighting the event will be awards presented to the council’s coal companies having the lowest accident rate per man hour worked. Members also viewed a video on coal mining in Pennsylvania during the early 1920s and 30s.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 28, 1970
Realization of a life-long Council dream is the new Clearfield Knights of Columbus home at South Sixth Street and Arnold Avenue where open house will be held tomorrow from 2-8 p.m. Many plans were discussed through the years and at times it seemed if the dream would never materialize, a Council spokesman said. But through years of perseverance and hard work by all members, the building stands as a testament to their endeavors.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 28, 1945
The river reached its crest here in Clearfield about 1 p.m. yesterday, according to William H. Witherow, official state observer, who disclosed today that his official reading at that hour showed the height of the water as 7.04 feet, three feet below flood stage. By 7 p.m. the water had fallen to 6.98 feet, and at 7 o’clock this morning it had dropped to 5.77, Mr. Witherow said, the river being free of floating ice today.