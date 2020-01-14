10 Years Ago
Jan. 14, 2010
The Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority elected a new slate of officers at its reorganizational meeting. They are Chairwoman Nancy Micks; Vice Chairman Hildred Rowles; Secretary Melissa Rummel; Treasurer Jane Elling; and assistant Secretary/Treasurer Joe Kendrick. The board also welcomed new member Tom Grice.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 14, 2000
Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority members are puzzled by the fact that 20 Clearfield County municipalities who received $1,000 illegal dumping clean-up grants have yet to spend them. The grants were created in 1999 as an incentive to join the CCSWA’s illegal dumping enforcement program. The first 20 to join received the grant. The authority believes the funding along with township manpower and equipment is enough to clean up a small dumpsite.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 14, 1970
Directors of the Clearfield County Vocational Technical School inspected the progress of a new building at Kerr Addition. Directors found the back section of the “H” shaped building virtually complete except for the equipment in the shops, classrooms and offices. Building Committee Chairman John Rhine told the committee he believed the school will be ready for occupancy March 1 — more than a month and a half past the deadline set by the State Public School Building Authority.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 14, 1945
Despite huge snow drifts, some 10 persons attended the community meeting held by the Agricultural Extension Agency at the Harmony Grange. The meeting began with a showing of local movies and slides taken throughout the community by Mrs. Davis and Mr. Mitchell. The pictures showed good practices used by farmers and homemakers in the Harmony community and other parts of Clearfield County.