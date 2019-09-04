10 Years Ago
Sept. 5, 2009
Family and friends of Sister Margaret Pellerite are planning a Mass of Celebration and reception on Sept. 12 in honor of her ministry for 50 years as a teacher in the Erie Diocese with the Sisters of Saint Joseph. The Mass will be held at 1 p.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church with the reception following at the St. Francis School.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 5, 1999
The Friends of the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. Auxiliary announce plans for the fourth annual “Wreaths for Reasons and Seasons” auction. Mr. and Mrs. Rembrandt Woolridge have agreed to be the honorary spokespersons for this year’s auction. The auxiliary would like to invite everyone to enjoy a special evening on Oct. 7 at the fund-raising auction, with proceeds to support the programs and services for older residents of Clearfield County.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 5, 1969
Clearfield Area United Fund President R.L. Ulery announced today that the 13 member agencies of the Fund have requested a total of $91,778 to help underwrite their service programs for the Clearfield Area next year. Mr. Ulery further stated that the reserve for the health cause of muscular dystrophy, year round United Fund Administration, campaign expenses, and reserve all bring the grand total requests to $107,134.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 5, 1944
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas V. Gould, of Brisbin, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 22, 1944, at their home in Brisbin. Mr. and Mrs. Gould were married in Houtzdale on Aug. 22, 1894, and have lived in Brisbin for the past 40 years where Mr. Gould has been a coal operator. Open house was observed and during the day. Hundreds of friends called to wish them many happy returns of the day.