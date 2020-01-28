10 Years Ago
Jan. 29, 2010
The directors of the Clearfield County Fair recently returned from the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs Convention, and for the first time ever with all the Grandstand entertainment confirmed. Celebration of the 150th Clearfield County Fair will begin Aug. 2, with the fireman’s parade and fireworks by R&R Fireworks. On Wednesday, Aug. 4, rock legend ZZ Top will make its first appearance in Clearfield County and highlights the week’s entertainment.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 29, 2000
Ed Brown of Woodland was recognized last evening for nearly 32 dedicated years as Clearfield County’s water conservation officer. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commissioner Paul Sabatose and retired Regional Manager Paul Swanson were among the more than 100 people who attended the event.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 29, 1970
Moderating temperatures and light rain have combined to melt much of the heavy snow cover in the Clearfield County/Moshannon Valley area yesterday and today, but a return to more seasonal weather is in the offing tonight. Forecasters predicted that slowly falling temperatures, gusty winds and snow flurries would soon mark the end of the short-lived January thaw. Upwards of a quarter-inch of rain fell in the district since yesterday and temperatures soared into the 40s.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 29, 1945
Approximately 1,000 persons attended the opening of the Gipsy Smith Evangelistic Campaign in the Trinity Methodist Church in Clearfield last evening. The meeting was opened by a song fest under the direction of W. Joseph Yoder, of Huntingdon, after which Gipsy Smith brought the sermon of the evening, based on the 24th to the 29th verses of the 32nd chapter of Genesis and on the theme; “Power With God and With Men.”