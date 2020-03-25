10 Years Ago
March 26, 2010
Last night was the annual banquet of the Clearfield County Conservation District where those who work toward the conservation of the county’s natural resources gather to honor their own — farmers, watershed groups, industries and students. Last night’s event included special guests: past conservation district chairmen and one of the early secretaries of the district. Current Chairman Denny Norris introduced each and talked briefly about the accomplishments of the CCCD under each administration.
20 Years Ago
March 26, 2000
On behalf of Gov. Tom Ridge, Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary David Black yesterday announced more than $11 million in community-development grants to fund projects in 51 counties. Locally, several grants were announced. The Boy Scouts of America, Bucktail Council Inc., will receive $99,300 for a handicapped cabin construction project. The Irvona Volunteer Fire Co. will receive a $25,000 grant to purchase a used fire truck. The Philipsburg-Osceola VFW Teener League will receive $12,500 for renovations to the field. Hope Fire Co. in Philipsburg will receive $5,000 to update rescue tools. Reliance Fire Co. in Philipsburg will also receive $5,000 to purchase fire hose.
50 Years Ago
March 26, 1970
The annual Easter sunrise service will be held at 7 a. m. Sunday in the Beaver Valley Boat Launch area at Prince Gallitzin State Park, it was announced today by the B-C-I Ministerium. Guest speaker will be the Rev. J. Richard Hockenberry, pastor of the United Methodist Charge of Coalport, Irvona and Glen Hope.
75 Years Ago
March 26, 1945
Mrs. Hannah Dunlap of East Locust Street attended the capping exercises of her daughter, Betty Jean, at Robert Racker Hospital, Sayre, Pa. Betty Jean is one of a class of 51 U.S. cadet nurses. She took her pre-clinical work at Mansfield State Teachers College. Miss Dunlap is a graduate of the Clearfield High School class of 1944.