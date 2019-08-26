10 Years Ago
Aug. 28, 2009
Although summer is winding down, construction projects in Clearfield continue. Work continues on Clearfield Borough’s East Third Street storm sewer and streetscape project, left, and on the state Department of Transportation’s $5.5 million Nichols Street Bridge rehabilitation project. The bridge spans the West Branch of the Susquehanna River on U.S. Route 322 and, according to PennDOT, two-way traffic will be maintained throughout the five-week project. Panthera is the sub-contractor that will perform the rehabilitation work, which includes removing and refinishing deteriorated paint and corrosion on the existing steel superstructure. The prime contractor, Swank Associates, will perform other minor repairs to concrete portions of the bridge at a later date.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 28, 1999
The sounds of construction are emitting from The Crossroad Youth Center along North Third Street in Clearfield due to community members’ donations of money and time. “The bathrooms are nearly done and electrical work is under way in the multi-purpose room. A new ceiling and windows will be installed soon,” reported Aaron Garber, director of the Teaching About God’s Glory Team and an organizer of the project. “It’ll be ready for use in September.” When finished, The Crossroad Youth Center — formerly the Grice Clothing building — will serve as a gathering place for youth and be the home of the TAGG Team, a non-profit, nondenominational ministry group.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 28, 1969
The Curwensville Borough Planning Commission last night announced it has received approval from the Clearfield County Planning Commission on an amended proposal for an improved highway in this area. The proposed improvement would start south of the proposed Clearfield bypass and extend westward along an industrial and commercial area before crossing the West Branch of the Susquehanna River to provide a direct access to Curwensville State Park.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 28, 1944
Warrant Officer George W. Muir Jr. has returned to Camp Shelby, Miss., after spending a 15-day furlough with his wife, the former Louise Kelly of Curwensville, and with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George W. Muir Sr., of Woodland. Prior to entering the armed forces, Warrant Officer Muir was employed in the office of the Dotts Motor Co. in Clearfield.