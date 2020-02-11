10 Years Ago
Feb. 12, 2010
At Monday’s monthly business meeting, Curwensville Area School Board will be asked to approve a change to the 2009-10 school year calendar to allow renovations to the school building to begin. At last night’s work, session, Norman Hatten, superintendent of schools, told the board they would consider taking action to make the last day of school for students June 9 and the district’s teachers’ final in-service day June 10. Hatten said on the school year calendar previously adopted by the board, those days were inverted. He said if the board approves, the change would allow buildings to be prepared for the project’s push scheduled for June 14 by dismissing students from the building a day earlier than originally planned.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 12, 2000
Pack 48 of Osceola Mills recently held its annual Pinewood Derby Race held at the Osceola Mills Elementary School gymnasium. A total of 32 cars were entered. Winners were Daniel Davis, first place; Matthew Stewart, second place; and Jacob Miller, third place.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 12, 1970
The Clearfield County Commissioners yesterday adopted the county budget for 1970 that calls for expenditures of $2,206,593 — $175,241 more than last year — but no increase in taxes. The tax rate will remain at 15 mills on real estate and 4 mills on personal property tax. These taxes are expected to bring in $1,201,260 in county revenue during the year — $49,760 more than was estimated in the 1969 budget.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 12, 1945
It has been revealed that Rep. Joseph A. Dague has sponsored requests to the Committee on Highways of the House of Representatives for the incorporation of several township and borough roads within Clearfield County into the omnibus highway bill. These roads, according to Mr. Dague, include what is commonly known as the former Clearfield-Philipsburg State Highway, which was several years ago abandoned by the Department of Highways and returned to the townships. This road begins at Mineral Springs, through Woodland and Bigler in Bradford Township; through Wallaceton and West Decatur in Boggs Township and joins with the present state highway in Decatur Township.