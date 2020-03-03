10 Years Ago
March 4, 2010
A public hearing was held last night at the Lawrence Township building to receive public comment on proposed amendments to the township zoning ordinance. According to information provided by the township, the amendments add definitions for recycling yard, scrap yard and salvage yard: add gas wells and wind turbines to conditional use areas zoned rural agriculture; add gas wells and wind turbines to specific exceptions in areas zoned residential suburban, commercial highway, residential urban, industrial limited, industrial and commercial; and change section 125-16C (27) for recycling, scrap and salvage yards.
20 Years Ago
March 4, 2000
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Engineering District 2 has announced that a new traffic signal at the intersection of Route 879 and Industrial Park Road in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County, will be fully operational at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The signal was paid for through Lawrence Township, in a funding arrangement with the Clearfield County Industrial Development Authority. The signal has been flashing its yellow beacon since earlier this week, alerting motorists to its presence.
50 Years Ago
March 4, 1970
The annual reorganizational meeting of the Grassflat Volunteer Fire Company is scheduled for 8 o’clock tonight in the fire hall. All members are being urged to attend to elect officers for the coming year.
75 Years Ago
March 4, 1945
F. Michael Sicks Post No. 1785 Veterans of Foreign Wars has purchased the building at 101 North Third St., Clearfield and the plans for its remodeling will be submitted to members at a meeting this week, Commander H.F. Reese of the veterans’ organization revealed today. The building was bought from the County National Bank.