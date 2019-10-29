10 Years Ago
Oct. 30, 2009
A 462-pound male bear occupied local police officers and the state Game Commission for much of the day Thursday after wandering into the East End area of Clearfield and climbing a tree along Daisy Street. Initially police closed off the area in hopes the bear would climb down and wander off on its own, but when this failed the decision was made to tranquilize it.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 30, 1999
Marven Smith of Clearfield received the “Communities That Care Volunteer for Pennsylvania” award Tuesday in Hershey from Col. Paul J. Evanko, commissioner for the Pennsylvania State Police. Mr. Smith was recognized for his efforts to improve the lives of children.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 30, 1969
Senator Daniel A. Bailey (R-Centre) announced today that the Department of Community Affairs will present a check for $4,146 to the Borough of Coalport representing the initial payment of the Beechwood Park project. The check presentation will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. Nov. 6. in the Coalport Borough Building.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 30, 1944
At the October Commencement exercises at Oberlin College, on Oct. 24, Mis Marion Joy Graham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.M. Graham of Nichols Street, Clearfield, received the degree of Bachelor of Arts. Graham was one of 16 to receive the degree at this time. Her college major was sociology and she intends to go into personnel work. While attending Oberlin, she was a member the Women’s LLS.