10 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 2009
At a press conference yesterday, Clearfield Hospital announced it is having an additional HlNl vaccination clinic Thursday for young children and gave additional details on the vaccination clinic it is holding this weekend for Clearfield Area school children. The hospital announced it is having a vaccination clinic for HlNl, also known as swine flu, Thursday for all children age 6 months to 5 years at the Medical Arts Building. The time is tentatively scheduled for 3-7 p.m., but more details will be forthcoming in the coming days, according to Dr. Gregory Sheffo, chief medical officer of Clearfield Hospital. The vaccinations will be free of charge, Sheffo said.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 1999
A one to two week remodeling project of Courtroom No. 1 at the Clearfield County Courthouse turned into a nearly three-month project because of asbestos in ceiling and floor tiles. Quay Taylor, Clearfield County facilities engineer, said the original reconstruction intent of the courtroom was to replace the old ceiling and add air conditioning and new lighting fixtures. The reason for replacing the ceiling was because of the weakness of the supports from the accumulation of dirt. This left a possibility for the ceiling to collapse. As the project started asbestos was discovered.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 1969
Adoption of a resolution providing a retirement plan for all employees 25 years or older highlighted this morning’s meeting of the Clearfield Municipal Authority. The authority voted to accept the plan prepared by the American General Life Insurance Co. with the exception of a few changes to be specified by the authority. Under the plan, each employe will pay 20 percent of the cost while the remaining 80 percent will be borne by the authority.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 1944
A total of 1,850 soldier ballots have been returned to Clearfield County as of Monday, the commissioners announced today. The commissioners said they had mailed 6,925 ballots to men and women in the armed services.