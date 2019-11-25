10 Years Ago
Nov. 28, 2009
The annual Christmas parade in downtown Clearfield, sponsored by the Clearfield B.P.O. Elks Lodge No. 540, will be Dec. 5 at noon. Lineup is at 11:30 a.m. on West Market Street near Agway. Santa will arrive by train at 11:45 a.m. and ride in the Clearfield Fire Department’s hovercraft for the parade. The parade will go down Market Street, turn left at the Clearfield County Courthouse on Second Street and end at the Clearfield Elks, where all children will get to meet Santa and receive a gift stocking. Free hot dogs and cocoa will also be served.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 28, 1999
The holiday hustle is upon us once again. The Christmas lights are lit, shopping is in full swing and Christmas carols fill the air. In the midst of all the preparations, Curwensville United Methodist Church invites everyone to pause for a few hours for the 40th annual “Search For Peace” Pageant. This year’s performances are Dec. 3-5 at 8 p.m. Afternoon matinees are scheduled for Dec. 4 and 5 at 4:30 p.m.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 28, 1969
Two bids for the bathhouse at the proposed new Clear-Centre swimming pool were opened by the Recreation Commission Wednesday. The low bid of $45,964 was submitted by Bitting and Wagner of State College and a $49,431 bid by was submitted by Reed Brothers of Clearfield. Reed Brothers submitted a completion time of 60 days after contract and the State College firm requested 130 days.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 28, 1944
Yvonne Beer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Beer of West Fifth Avenue, Clearfield, was graduated as an honor student from the John Robert Powers school in New York City last week. She was accompanied home on Friday by Dr. Jose Jacome, M.D., president of the International Medical Association, who spent the weekend at the Beer home returning Sunday to New York, where he is employed at the Mt. Sinai hospital.