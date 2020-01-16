10 Years Ago
Jan. 17, 2010
The Bucktail Council, Boy Scouts of America held its annual Polar Bear encampment at Camp Mountain Run, Penfield, during the weekend. The Klondike competition and Polar Bear campout have been held annually since 1970. Scouts and leaders arrived Friday with the thermometer at the freezing mark. The official low temperature for Friday night’s overnight campout was 28 degrees, compared to last year’s minus 20-degree temperature.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 17, 2000
Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department Fair and Park Board has selected officers for the new year, has awarded the contract for the new Expo I building at the Driving Park and is preparing for the state fair convention in Hershey Jan. 20-22. All officers were re-elected, with the exception of Wade Cowder, who moved up from assistant fair manager to fair manager. He succeeds Allen Roseberry, who had been fair manager for the past five years. Mr. Cowder was also manager for the 1993 and 1994 fairs.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 17, 1970
J. Harold McFadden has assumed the temporary chairmanship of the Clearfield County Commissioners during the illness of Chairman Guy C. Thomas. Mr. Thomas is a patient in the Presbyterian Hospital at Pittsburgh where he is undergoing treatment for an eye condition. It is not known how long he will be hospitalized.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 17, 1945
Nearly 200 persons, including members of Clearfield’s three service clubs, gathered at the Trinity Parish House last night to pay homage to Roy I. Fulton, retiring president of the Young Men’s Christian Association Board of Directors, at the Association’s annual dinner. W. Haines Kent, State YMCA secretary, who delivered the chief tribute to the man who served as president of the local “Y” board for 25 years, lauded Mr. Fulton for his energy, character, willingness to accept responsibility, courage, vision, endurance and other qualities.