10 Years Ago
Sept. 26, 2009
State Rep. Camille “Bud” George, D-74 of Houtzdale, yesterday said he was notified that the ClearfieldLawrence Township Airport has been approved for $243,750 in federal and state grants to expand and improve the facility’s apron. George said the state Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Aviation reported that the grant package consists of $237,500 in federal money and $6,250 in state funding. A local match of $6,250 will complete the $250,000 estimated project cost. The state portion of funding is derived from the state’s jet fuel tax. The block-grant federal funding originates from taxes collected nationally on airline tickets, freight waybills, international departure fees and sale of aviation fuel.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 26, 1999
The 46th Harmony Grange Fair came to a close with sunny skies for its popular Saturday feature, the annual parade. There was a new Saturday evening highlight –a big truck pull in the track area. Fair manager Howard Harkleroad talked Saturday of the quality of displays of all kinds that were entered for competition, noting people came from a wide area to visit the fair and bring entries. The quality of the flowers and produce was excellent, even with drought conditions, he said, adding the week went well, in spite of a cold snap the first few days of the fair.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 26, 1969
Mrs. Mary Walker Bloom, believed to be Clearfield County’s oldest living resident, is 104 today. With Mrs. Bloom, it’s a case of “age cannot wither or time cannot change. On Wednesday, she had her hair washed and set by a Clearfield beautician. The only concession she made to age was that instead of going to the beauty parlor, the beautician came to her. A guest in the Lumadue home on N. Third St., Clearfield, Mrs. Bloom is nothing short of “remarkable,” still possessing an agile mind — one that provided her to vote in last year’s presidential election.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 26, 1944
The Community Cooperative Concert campaign will be officially opened Monday evening, Oct. 2, when workers of the committee get together at a dessert meeting at the Hotel Dimeling at 7 p.m. Workers have been asked to notify Mrs. Don Gingery by Friday, Sept. 29, whether they will be present or not.