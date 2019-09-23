10 Years Ago
Sept. 24, 2009
At yesterday’s meeting, Curwensville Lake Authority reviewed a copy of a letter that will be sent to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers asking its lease with the county be revised. Charles Guarino, authority treasurer, presented a letter he drafted, requesting the lease be amended to add timber management to the list of permitted activities at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area. Currently Clearfield County holds a contract with USACE for use of the lake area for recreation purposes.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 24, 1999
He may or may not be the most youthful fair department head in the county or state but he is the youngest one to ever to be one in the history of Harmony Grange Fair. Joel Romagna, 16 of Cherry Tree RR, was appointed to supervise the rabbit department at the 1999 Harmony Grange Fair, a position, he said, he is very excited to have been chosen for. Joel was a seven-year assistant in the rabbit department when the top position became open. Fair manager Howard Harkleroad said because Joel had experience, the office was offered to him. “We like to see young people become involved in the fair,” he explained.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 24, 1969
Philipsburg Borough Mayor Clifford A. Johnston today called on all taxpayers in Centre County generally, and in the Philipsburg-Osceola School District in particular, to organize a taxpayers league for certain purposes, among them “to stop the harassment of taxpayers who owe no tax, to work towards the removal of all the school board and the solicitor of the Philipsburg-Osceola School District and the chief assessor in Centre County, and to create a watchdog committee on the excess spending, both by the school district and other agencies in the county.”
75 Years Ago
Sept. 24, 1944
Members of John Lewis Shade Post No. 6, American Legion expect a good turnout at a meeting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night of this week in the Clearfield Junior High School, when four able speakers, all authorities in their respective fields, will discuss various phases of federal and state legislation for veterans. The program is a profitable one not only for discharged members of the armed forces, but for the members of families of the fighting men and women and other persons, such as employers, who expect to have dealings with or be associated with veterans, according to members of the committee in charge of the affair.