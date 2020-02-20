10 Years Ago
Feb. 21, 2010
A soccer co-op between Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch got the green light last night. P-O School Board approved the agreement at last night’s school board meeting, pending approval from West Branch’s board. The vote was met with applause from several soccer players in attendance. The agreement would begin in the next school year. P-0 would split the cost of the boys’ varsity soccer program by the number of participants and multiply the cost of participants from West Branch.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 21, 2000
Plans continue for the Goshen Elementary School building project in the Clearfield Area School District. The school board members voted last night to have a sloped roof put on the new building. They will put out for bid a sloped asphalt shingle roof to bring the building cost to $3,493,760 and a 30-year roof guarantee. The board members heard three different options concerning the roof from Chris Niemann from O’Brien and Kreitzberg of Pittsburgh, the construction manager for the project.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 21, 1970
H. John Rhine of the Clearfield County Vocational Technical School Board and others looked over a section of a corridor in the new vo-tech building during an inspection conducted by the State Public School Building Authority, the vo-tech board and the general contractor, Elmer Hallstrom of DuBois, Thursday and yesterday. Purpose of the inspection was to defect any unfinished work or oversights in the building preparatory to a pre-final inspection scheduled next month.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 21, 1945
Cecil and Harry Shaw, two of Clearfield’s best known retailers, have retired from the general merchandising field. They have sold their store and the building in which it is located at 101 Nichols Street to Frank Buck, owner of Buck’s Cafe. Shaw Brothers has been an established local firm since 1900 when it was founded at the corner of Fulton and West Front streets by Cecil and Harry Shaw and their brother, Ezra, who continued as a member of the firm until his death in 1938.