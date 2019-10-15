10 Years Ago
Oct. 16, 2009
Curwensville Anglers Restocking Program has received word from the walleye fish hatchery that the 4,000 walleyes are going to be stocked tomorrow at 11 a.m. at the Curwensville Lake canoe launch. On Nov. 1 at 11 a.m., CARP will have the annual American eel and baitfish stocking.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 16, 1999
Family educational programming with emphasis on adult education, parenting education, early childhood education and parent and child together will be the plan of action at Mid-State Literacy Council’s Philipsburg Family Learning Center. Monica Mathews, executive director of the council, presented a brief outline of the program to school; county and state agency representatives at yesterday’s breakfast meeting at the Harbor Inn, She said the center, which will open within the next few weeks, is funded by the state Department of Education and is located at 12 N. Front St., next to Carolle’s Kitchen. Ms. Mathews said Philipsburg was selected as the center’s site because of the need.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 16, 1969
A report on construction progress at the new vo-tech school building at Kerr Addition and routine business occupied the attention of the Clearfield County Vocational Technical School Board at its meeting here last night. Board President H. John Rhine reported that cement work at the building was completed yesterday and that tile is being laid in rooms where it is required. Most of the outside doors are now installed and elsewhere in the building work is proceeding on schedule, he said.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 16, 1944
All the materials for the present quota of surgical dressings have now been received at the local Red Cross Headquarters and Mrs. B.M. Fast, chairman of the project, today urged more women turn out to with this work. “We are anxious to complete our quota as soon as possible,” said Mrs. Fast, “In order that during the coming holidays, we will be able to relax our schedule somewhat, giving the workers more free time for home duties. Work sessions are held at the Hotel Dimeling on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1-4 p.m. and on Thursday evenings from 7-10 p.m.