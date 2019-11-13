10 Years Ago
Nov. 15, 2009
The Continental Congress established the U.S. Marine Corps Nov. 10, 1775, and on its 234th birthday of loyal service to its country, the Sgt. William L. Dixon Detachment, Marine Corps League of Clearfield, celebrated the occasion Saturday at the Clearfield B.P.O. Elks Lodge No. 540. The Marine Corps League was founded in 1923 by Maj. Gen. Commandant John A. Lejeune. It was chartered by an Act of Congress Aug. 4, 1937, and the local detachment was organized Feb. 1,1974. It was named for Sgt. William L. Dixon, a 23-year-old Clearfield man who died March 5, 1945, at Iwo Jima while serving with the Marine Corps in World War II.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 15, 1999
The state Department of Community and Economic Development has approved a $500,000 grant that will enable a local community to extend sewer lines and end the problem of malfunctioning on-lot septic systems. DCED Secretary Sam McCullough sent a letter to the Clearfield County Commissioners stating that Clearfield County was awarded the grant through the department’s 1999 Community Development Block Grant Competitive Program for a sewage project in the Woodland area. The grant will allow for the clean up of sewage in the area and will help the community grow.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 15, 1969
The season’s first major snowstorm swept into the Clearfield County/Moshannon Valley area yesterday, dumping as much as eight inches in some of the higher elevations of the district. Driving was treacherous and continued to be so in some of the hardest hit areas today. The State Highways Department reported most of the main roads slushy with a few slippery spots. Many secondary roads remained snow-covered and hazardous, the department said. Accumulations of between two and three inches were general throughout much of the county except in the higher elevations where heavy snow fell throughout the day and night.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 15, 1944
Attorney Mary T. Denham of Pittsburgh will be the speaker at the meeting of the Businesses and Professional Women’s Club Thursday evening at the Trinity Parish House. Representative of other Clearfield women’s groups have been invited. Those who are not present for the dinner may attend the meeting for the talk, which will be at 7:30 p.m.