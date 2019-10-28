10 Years Ago
Oct. 29, 2009
The Clearfield County Commissioners approved a new ordinance that raises fees on the recording of deeds and mortgages at its meeting on Tuesday. The revenue from the fee will be used to fund the county’s Affordable Housing Program that provides assistance and counseling to residents who are in danger of losing their homes. John Sughrue, who is the president of the Clearfield Bar Association but said he was speaking only for himself, asked the commissioners not to increase the fee, saying the state recently raised fees on deeds and mortgages to balance the budget, and with the county’s fee, residents will see fees increase from $28 to $62.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 29, 1999
The state police barracks at Woodland is moving to Doe Hill Road. “I hope we can start operating in the new building today. We packed up everything already,” Lt. Jeffrey Watson, the station commander, said. With a staff of 41, including troopers, civilians and dispatchers, a packed evidence room and boxes of files and documents, the state police are moving from the familiar location along state Route 970 in Bradford Township to a new and larger barracks, not more than one-fourth mile away.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 29, 1969
Samuel F. DeCasper of Clearfield has accepted the chairmanship of Clearfield County’s March of Dimes campaign for the second year. Mr. DeCasper became involved in the fund raising drive of the Clearfield County Chapter of the National Foundation for the first time last year when he assumed the chairmanship of the 1969 March of Dimes.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 29, 1944
All teenagers of this area are being reminded of the big free costume dance to be held in the Clearfield YMCA following the Halloween parade tomorrow evening. This dance which is being sponsored jointly by the American Legion Auxiliary and the John Lewis Shade Post, is another in the series of teenage dances sponsored by local clubs in cooperation with the youth activities group.