10 Years Ago
Oct. 8, 2009
Clearfield County has four confirmed cases of Novel 2009 Influenza A/H1N1 or “swine flu,” according to the state Department of Health Web site. Every county in the Central Pennsylvania region now has confirmed cases of H1N1 with Centre County having 58 confirmed cases; Jefferson County, seven; Cambria County, 10; and one in Elk County. Officials at Clearfield Hospital could not confirm that anyone has sought treatment for H1N1 at the hospital, but most people who contract the H1N1 virus do not require hospitalization, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 8, 1999
The drought is not over for many area residents. The Clearfield County Municipal Services and Recreation Authority reminds its 560 water customers in Coalport Borough and surrounding municipalities that mandatory water restrictions are still in effect due to very low water levels from its two springs in Gulich Township. Customers are required to conserve water until further notice.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 8, 1969
Road paving operations are speeding along at Curwensville State Park and work continues on other fronts as the initial phase of developing one of the state’s newest recreation areas heads into the home stretch. C.A. Breth, inspector in charge for the General State Authority, says the overall project is about 50 percent complete and he expressed the hope that most of the concrete and paving work will be finished by the end of the month. The $379,999 contract also calls for a new launch area, latrine facilities, and a water supply system with a 70,000 gallon reinforced concrete underground storage reservoir. The reservoir is located halfway up the hill from the park proper.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 8, 1944
The program for the big rally in the Clearfield Junior High School auditorium at 8 p.m. tonight which will launch the Clearfield Community & War Chest campaign was announced this morning by George W. Gaylor, chairman of the drive. Chest officials and campaign workers were hoping that the weather man would dry off down town streets for the parade scheduled to precede the rally.