10 Years Ago
Dec. 11, 2009
The Clearfield County Commissioners voted to approve the preliminary 2010 budget with no tax increase at a special meeting yesterday. The budget calls for $27,075,000 in expenses on $25,544,521 in revenue, leaving the county with a deficit of $1,530,479, which will be taken out of the county’s reserves. The county is expected to end this year with an undesignated fund balance of $6,320,151, which is expected to be reduced to $5,087,611.96 at the end of 2010 due to the deficit. The county’s real estate tax is set at 21 mills. This means a resident with a home worth $100,000 will pay $525 in real estate taxes.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 11, 1999
Philipsburg joins more than 180 communities in hosting an official “First Night,” an idea that began in Boston in 1976. Several Pennsylvania towns celebrate “First Night,” but Philipsburg and State College are the only local communities to offer official “First Night” festivities. This is Philipsburg’s second year as host and organizers expect two-days, Dec. 30 and 31, filled with family-friendly activities at several locations around town. Participants can enjoy visual and performing arts both indoors and outdoors, and children’s activities at the YMCA. The event will close with a fireworks spectacular for the midnight countdown.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 11, 1969
The Glendale Area School District yesterday began moving equipment and supplies info its new junior-senior high school building overlooking Lake Glendale at nearby Beaver Valley. Items from the administrative offices at Irvona, the junior high school and the Reade Center High School were moved into the $2,188,510 two-story building yesterday. Today movers were moving equipment from the Coalport Center High School and associated buildings. An early dismissal is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. tomorrow and the faculty will convene in the new school at 2 p.m. for orientation purposes.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 11, 1944
Clearfield County, like the rest of Pennsylvania, today is digging out from under a blanket of snow that in some places is 14 inches thick. Despite the deep snow and transportation difficulties, most highways are cleared, buses are late but getting though and only one highway accident has been reported by noon. Schools and industries reported increases in absenteeism.