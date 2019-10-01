10 Years Ago
Oct. 2, 2009
The Clearfield Area United Way funds more than 30 services when it supports 25 member agencies. Every year, CAUW depends on donations from everyone from the average citizen to businesses and corporations as well as donations from other United Way agencies in order to continue providing these services. In recent years trie annual goal of CAUW has remained at $250,000 despite rising needs across the commonwealth and nation.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 2, 1999
Progressland will celebrate National Fire Prevention Week with two episodes of The Great Escape, Sunday in Clearfield arid Lawrence Township and, for the first time, on Wednesday in the Houtzdale area. “The effort in Clearfield last year sounded like such a success, we wanted to be part of it too,” said Houtzdale Fire Co. Fire Prevention Officer Ted Charney. “The Great Escape is a great teaching tool that can save lives.” Fire company officials visited students at Moshannon Valley Elementary School this week to explain The Great Escape, which is billed as a North America-wide fire drill.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 2, 1969
At a meeting last night the Lawrence Township Supervisors resolved a damage problem that has existed on Township Road 591. The supervisors signed an agreement with Wilton R. Turner of West Decatur, who has a stripping operation near the road and is using a portion of the road for moving heavy equipment and for hauling. The supervisors had been forced to post weight limit signs on the road to prevent damage from the heavy trucks. In the agreement, Mr. Turner is to provide maintenance on the highway. He posted a $1,500 surety bond for damages in return for a one-year permit to haul over the road.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 2, 1944
Over 40 enthusiastic workers and officers of the Clearfield Community Concert Association received final instructions for the successful conducting of the organization’s eighth annual membership campaign at a “dessert” meeting held in the Hotel Dimeling last evening. The meeting was the formal opening of the campaign which will be conducted Oct. 3-7.