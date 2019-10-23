20 Years Ago
Oct. 24, 1999
Clearfield County League on Social Services will soon unveil a new program just for children dazed and confused by the myriad emotions surrounding divorce, separation and death aptly named Rollercoasters, a Curriculum for Children of Change. “We are so excited to be able to offer this program for the children of Clearfield County who are hurting or who just don’t know how to positively express their feelings. They literally are on a rollercoaster,” said CCLSS Executive Officer Nancy Lombardo. Just the fourth Rollercoasters program to be licensed in Pennsylvania, the effort is an extension of the counseling mandated by family court for divorcing parents. At the core of Rollercoasters will be small group sessions led by counselor Sharon Rapski, who came to CCLSS to lead the program from Children’s Aid Society’s Nurturing Program.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 24, 1969
Clearfield County supermarkets which have adopted a recent policy of operating on Sundays will have to close down or face a fine for each sale they make. Judge John A. Cherry issued an order yesterday that all food stores employing 10 or more persons and not family operated will have to remain closed on the Sabbath in compliance with a state law originating in 1794. The order becomes effective immediately and District Attorney John K. Reilly Jr. said all police in the county have been alerted to close down stores doing Sunday business and arrest the operators. The law provides that offenders will be fined $100 on the first conviction, and one not exceeding $200 for the second or any subsequent offense committed within a year. Each separate sale will constitute a separate offense.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 24, 1944
How the war is being fought and won in the research laboratory, the home, the factory and on the farm, as well as on the fields of battle, will be discussed by L.F. Livingston at a joint meeting of the Clearfield service clubs Wednesday evening, Oct. 25, at the Trinity Methodist Parish House.