10 Years Ago
Nov. 20, 2009
Two years ago CQ FireMakers made a move to Irvona and has been a welcome addition to the borough. In October 2008 the company purchased Bald Eagle Pellets and relocated it to Glen Hope and both the manufacturer and the office are doing well. Yesterday Bill Wehry, U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency state executive director, made a visit to the sites, and while at the office in Irvona he presented a certificate to the company. CQ FireMakers LLC is a Biomass Conversion Facility that is now qualified under the Biomass Crop Assistance Program.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 20, 1999
Clearfield Area High School’s Bison Band has spent long hours in practice and now it’s ready to march in the Thanksgiving Day Parade in Detroit, Mich. The Parade of the Americas will be seen nationwide and may be viewed in this beginning at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, and continuing until about noon. Ray Mandell, band director, says “It’s quite an honor,” as only 10 bands in the nation were selected. Two of them were from the southern states and the others from the Michigan area, he said.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 20, 1969
Ail elected officials of the eight boroughs and townships in the Moshannon Valley School District have been invited to a meeting next Tuesday, Nov. 25. to discuss the possibility of organizing a Moshannon Valley Planning Commission. The meeting will be held in the Moshannon Valley Junior/Senior High Scnool at 7:30 p.m.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 20, 1944
A bridal shower for twenty guests was held Tuesday evening, Nov. 14, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Nettie Hensal, of Houtzdale, in honor of her daughter, Gertrude. The evening was spent in playing cards and group singing, after which refreshments were served.