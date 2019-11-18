10 Years Ago
Nov. 19, 2009
The Clearfield Lawrence Township Airport has been very busy during the past month, Airport Manager Richard Shaffer said at last night’s joint airport authority meeting. Shaffer didn’t give any specific numbers but said traffic and fuel sales are up substantially at the airport and said business traffic is responsible for much of the increase. He said the traffic from the ethanol plant, STAT MedEvac helicopters and companies conducting seismic testing for natural gas wells in the area in particular have been using the airport a lot. This is in contrast to last year when traffic was abnormally slow at the airport.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 19, 1999
Clearfield Borough passed its tentative budget last night, voted not to renew but extend for 90 days the borough manager’s contract, and heard the council president resign. There will not be a tax increase in the borough, according to the tentative 2000 budget. The total revenue expected for next year is $1,499,600. Added to the non-revenue the borough expects to receive, the total receipts equal $1,728,600. With total expenses at $1,722,383; the general fund balance is $6,217.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 19, 1969
New officers were named and one new board member was elected at last night’s annual membership meeting of the Clearfield Community Swimming Pool Association held in the borough council rooms. Leland B. Mather Jr., active in the organization since it was started, was elected president. He succeeds Harry B. Davis, who had served as president since July 1968. Named to serve with Mr. Mather were L. Albert Hubler as vice president, Mrs. Allan L. Martin as secretary, and Thomas Shively as treasurer.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 19, 1944
Pfc. Robert Lynn Young has returned to Camp Cooke, California, after spending a 21-day furlough with his mother, Mrs. Myrtle Young, at her home in Mineral Springs.