10 Years Ago
Feb. 7, 2010
Work will begin Monday to replace a bridge on state Route 504 at Black Moshannon State Park. A temporary, one-lane bridge and a temporary traffic signal will go into effect so the current bridge can be removed. The bridge is located SR 504 over the lake in Black Moshannon State Park. The temporary signal will allow motorists to alternate turns crossing the one-lane bridge. Width restriction on the temporary bridge is 12 feet. The state Department of Transportation expects the new bridge to be open to traffic in late July.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 7, 2000
Public opinion about the proposed geriatric and special needs prison in Bradford Township is running about 3-1 in favor, but the Clearfield County Commissioners still want more input before they make a decision to own the facility. Last week, the commissioners announced they will consider owning the once-private prison planned by developer Norman Cox, president of the San Antonio-based Corrections National Corp. With 32 jobs and a $60 million economic impact at stake, county ownership is the only legal way for Mr. Cox to locate in Pennsylvania since the September edict by state Attorney General Mike Fisher that private prisons are illegal in the commonwealth.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 7, 1970
Months of planning became a reality in Wallaceton today when XL Inc. unveiled its first complete low-cost housing unit before a gathering of visiting housing officials from Washington, D.C.. and the state of Maine. Perc Marcus, president of XL, told the group that completion of this first modular housing unit marks the initial success of a private corporation to make production a fact rather than mere rhetoric. XL, a member of the Implex group with headquarters at Harrisburg, purchased the former Harbison-Walker plant at Wallaceton last December and completely renovated and refurbished it for the production of modular housing units.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 7, 1945
Officials of the Clearfield Chamber of Commerce revealed today that that organization is planning to issue a “Blue Book” in which its members and the goods and services they offer will be listed. Tentative date for publication is March 15. Copies of the book will be distributed to newcomers to Clearfield, who may thus become familiar with the names of local business and professional men and the enterprises in which they are engaged.