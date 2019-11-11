10 Years Ago
Nov. 12, 2009
Approximately 31 veterans were honored yesterday at the Girard-Goshen Elementary School Veterans Day Program. The event was under the direction of Ken Veihdeffer, second-grade teacher, and Nicole Collins, reading specialist. The program began with a 21-gun salute presented at the flagpole by the Frenchville Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard, Leigey-Renaud Post No. 8386. Following the salute, students and visitors returned to the school multi-purpose room where they heard a poem, “Veterans Day,” read by Quentin Edwards. The pledge of allegiance followed the reading. “Before You Go”, a short video depicting the lives of military personnel at war and proclaiming a thank you to those who have served the United States, was shown.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 12, 1999
Design work has begun on the rehabilitation of the Viaduct bridges over Moshannon Creek on Interstate 80. The twin structures that mark the boundary between Clearfield and Centre counties span more than 1,200 feet each on piers up to 175 feet high. The design work is being done by Erdman Anthony Consulting Engineers of Mechanicsburg. The firm was selected by PennDOT and given notice to proceed, with a design completion deadline of Jan. 7,2001.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 12, 1969
Carwensville Borough Council, at a regular meeting Monday night, awarded a bid of $2,370 (with trade) to South Side Garage for a new police car. The new car will be a specially equipped 1970 Dodge Polara. The bid by the South Side firm was the only one received.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 12, 1944
A total of approximately $3,800 in subscriptions had been reported at the office of the Clearfield Community and War Chest this morning when re-solicitation began, it was announced by George W. Gaylor, campaign chairman. Chest officials hope to secure enough subscriptions this week to raise nearly $12,000 so as to meet the goal of the combined local agencies and National War Fund.