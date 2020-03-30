10 Years Ago
March 31, 2010
Clearfield Hospital recently received a $69,000 grant for its Electronic Health Records Project from Highmark Inc. The funding is through Highmark’s Health Information Technology Grant Program. Originally known as the Highmark eHealth Initiative, the $29 million grant program is designed to help physicians acquire health information technology for their practices to improve patient safety and quality.
20 Years Ago
March 31, 2000
Avoiding burnout in health and human services workers will be the topic of a day-long seminar April 19 at the Clearfield County Multi-Service Center led by renowned counselor Ken Montrose, clinical director for Greenbriar Treatment Center in Washington, Pa. The event is sponsored by the Health and Human Service Council of Clearfield County as part of its ongoing educational effort, according to Second Vice President Heather S. Hugar.
50 Years Ago
March 31, 1970
The Curwensville Branch of the Clearfield County Library launches its second annual “Friends of the Library” campaign tomorrow. Purpose of the month-long campaign, which will end April 30. is to raise additional funds to purchase new books. All money contributed will be used for this purpose, a spokesman said. Although contributions of any size, both large and small, are welcomed, the campaign committee asks at least $1 from adults, 50 cents from high school students and 25 cents from elementary students.
75 Years Ago
March 31, 1945
Easter, the Christian Church’s principal holiday, will be observed locally with appropriate services in all the Clearfield churches, featuring special instrumental and vocal music and messages based on the story of the risen Christ. Sunrise services, always exceptionally well attended on this important day, will again be held in several churches, with the earliest one being announced for 6 a. m. at the St. John’s Lutheran Church. Holy Communion will be administered during this service as it will be during the sunrise service at the Trinity Methodist Church at 6:30 a.m.