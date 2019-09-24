10 Years Ago
Sept. 25, 2009
Curwensville Merchants Association’s Home for the Holidays Committee met last night to continue counting down to Home for the Holidays, set for Nov. 5-7. The session was held at Uptown Videos in Curwensville. The event features activities sponsored by local businesses and organizations with the goal of enticing both local residents and visitors to the Curwensville area for a personalized shopping experience. Many businesses are planning open houses, product demonstrations, special sales and giveaways to attract shoppers.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 25, 1999
A new main street manager will be stepping into her position by the middle of October, members of the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation announced at their meeting yesterday. Renee S. Basile-Bearse of Ajo, Ariz, accepted the offer of employment in a letter dated Sept. 3. Her salary is $30,000 per year and she will start by Oct. 18 at the latest.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 25, 1969
Low bids totaling $310,940 were received yesterday by the General State Authority for construction of a marina center at Prince Gallitzin State Park in Cambria County. The bids were more than 100 percent over the estimated cost of the work, which had been placed at $150,000, according to a spokesman. The project consists of a two-story building of painted concrete block, vertical siding and limited glass panels with multi-planed built-up roof. It is designed to supplement an existing marina facility at the state park.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 25, 1944
Three Republican Party candidates will be in Clearfield Thursday afternoon to meet voters of this area, it was announced today. At the meeting, scheduled for 4 p.m., will be U.S. Senator James J. Davis, seeking reelection; Judge J. Frank Graff, nominee for the Pennsylvania Superior Court and Senator G. Harold Watkins, candidate for Auditor General. The candidates will be here until 4:30 p.m., when they will leave for a rally at Altoona.