10 Years Ago
Feb. 6, 2010
On Jan. 11, two Scouts were recognized with the highest award the Bucktail Council can present to adults registered in Scouting, the Silver Beaver. The Silver Beaver Committee presented Larry Allen and Ethan Dixon with the award in recognition of their contributions to the youth of the Bucktail Council. Allen, from Morrisdale, has been a scoutmaster continuously for almost 30 years. Dixon, from Philipsburg, was instrumental in the reorganization of both Troop and Pack No. 44.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 6, 2000
Several teams participated in a blizzard volleyball tournament held at Parker Dam State Park this weekend as part of the Clearfield YMCA Winter Family Festival. Nikkens came in first and Rich’s Chiropractic came in second and Legends came in third at the tournament.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 6, 1970
Clearfield Borough will join the national emergency telephone service setup but it will be next year at least before the “911” dialing number will go into effect. Borough Council last night voted to enter into an agreement with Bell Telephone Company of Pennsylvania for the service as soon as the company can install the necessary equipment. This, it was pointed out by Bell Sales Manager Dan Metzker of Altoona, will take possibly up to two years. The “911” telephone service is a nationwide project developed by the American Telephone & Telegraph Company at the request of the federal government to provide a common dialing number for fire, police, ambulance and other emergency calls. R.L. Ulery, Clearfield Bell manager, told council it will take years to make it nationwide and will cost Bell Telephone upwards of S50 million in new equipment.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 6, 1945
The young people of Clearfield were the invited guests of Gipsy Smith at his evangelical campaign in the Trinity Methodist Church last evening, and a large representation of them were present to hear his inspiring message based on the 27th chapter of Acts.