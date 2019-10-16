10 Years Ago
Oct. 18, 2009
The Girl Scouts of Clearfield, Curwensville and Grampian will present “Haunting for the Hungry” Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. The Girl Scout troops will be knocking on their local neighborhood doors in costumes seeking treats of non-perishable food items in an effort to restock local food pantries. The Girl Scouts reported need has no season and the public is invited to help in this project. The troops will also be marching in their local Halloween parades with wagons in which people can place canned good items.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 18, 1999
Dr. Robert Dreibelbis, superintendent, received permission from the Curwensville Area School board last night to investigate the possibility of changing the Penn-Grampian Magnet School into a district-wide early intervention center. Dr. Dreibelbis initiated the proposal at the work session last week. He wants to research the pros and cons of housing all the district’s pre-school and kindergarten students at the Penn-Grampian facility. The students would then be brought to Curwensville for the remaining school years.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 18, 1969
Two Clearfield County women have been appointed to head committees for the 1959 convention of the Pennsylvania Council of Republican Women. Mrs. James F. Houts of DuBois will serve as membership chairman and Mrs. Cecil Burns, also of DuBois, will be co-chairman with Miss L. Mae Purnell of DuBois of the committee taking care of special convention guests. The appointments were made by Mrs. George J. Thacik of Curwensville, state president of the Republican Women.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 18, 1944
Curwensville’s long cherished hope for a community and teenage center is nearing realization. Several score representatives of school, civic, labor, religious, and fraternal organizations met in the High School Monday night to formulate plans for chartering the proposed civic project, it was announced today. Though a plan for such a civic center has been in the public mind for some time, the project was given new impetus when the Clearfield Cheese Company announced through its owners land managers, Hamer Tate, William Tate, and Ross B. Eshelman, that the company was presenting to the community as a site for a civic center, the former Seymour Russell home and property on State Street.