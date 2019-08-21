10 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 2009
Thousands of spectators attended the 33rd annual antique and custom auto show at the Clearfield Driving Park yesterday hosted by Central Mountains Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America. One hundred thirty-seven cars, trucks and motorcycles were registered for display. D&J Rocks provided entertainment at the event with ’50s and ’60s music. The event also featured a flea market and food vendors.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 1999
The ballots are in; the votes are counted. Coalport residents in the 672 exchange area have been approved for one-way Extended Area Service (toll-free service) to Houtzdale and Altoona. According to Verna Edmonds, public information specialist with the Public Utility Commission in Harrisburg, results of public polling, conducted this summer, are in, and a letter was sent to ALLTEL on July 28 requesting it go forward with the toll-free long distance service. ALLTEL will have four months to implement the results of the poll. An exact date the change will occur has not yet been determined.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 1969
Construction of the new educational classroom, administrative and fellowship wing of St. John Lutheran Church of Clearfield began this week with completion of the $200,000 structure scheduled for late in 1970. The initial phase of the work involves demolition of the former parish house facing on Third Street, a one-time private residence facing on Pine Street and the present education wing of the church located on the Pine Street side of the church that was built in 1907.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 23, 1944
At the regular meeting of the Clearfield Lions, held Monday evening at the Dimeling Hotel, Neal Griffith spoke very interestingly about hobbies. “A hobby,” said Mr. Griffith, “is something you go crazy about to keep from going crazy.” He went on to say that hobbies are not for people with plenty of time only, but are usually part of the lives of the busiest of men. “Anyone can find time to do anything he wants to do.” Mr. Griffith has not one hobby but many. He had along the display he has used in lectures to many groups throughout the country. Among these were pictures of most of the couple hundred of service men he writes to regularly as a hobby.