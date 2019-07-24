10 Years Ago
July 25, 2009
Construction on BioEnergy LLC’s ethanol plant in Clearfield is on schedule with “substantial completion by mid-January 2010,” according to Corrine Young, director of governmental affairs for BioEnergy. “Work is ongoing in all areas with most major foundations completed other than water treatment and grain-receiving,” said Ms. Young, adding that in the next few months work will continue on process piping, electrical systems, instrumentation, painting and insulation. The work schedule recently changed to 10 hour days, four days a week. There is no more nighttime work being done, said Ms. Young. As for the work force on site, “we have about 350 combined among all contractors and sub-contractors,” she said.
20 Years Ago
July 25, 1999
First-time homebuyers have received a boost in their search for home ownership with a recent announcement from state Sen. John N. Wozniak, D-35, Johnstown. Sen. Wozniak said a $291,500 grant was approved for Pike Township under the Home Investment Partnerships Program by the state Department of Community and Economic Development. Pike Township is the sponsoring municipality for the program. The supervisors applied for the funds in March 1998 and received the total amount for which they applied, said Jim Norris, Pike Township secretary.
50 Years Ago
July 25, 1969
The Clearfield Driving Park buildings are in good shape for the opening of the Clearfield County Fair tomorrow. Lytle Johnson, head of the authority’s building and grounds committee, reported at the authority’s monthly meeting that since the June meeting several repairs and improvements have been completed. They include repairs to the horse barn roof, the installation of spouting on the grandstand, repairs to the fair office restroom, installation of tops on light standards, painting of the grandstand steel and lettering of the box seat sections.
75 Years Ago
July 25, 1944
Application for a charter for a Clearfield post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will be made Friday night, it was announced late Tuesday night following an enthusiastic meeting in the Court House. Original plans called for the making of an application Tuesday night after an address by State VFW Commander Jame s Colley of DuBois, but by the time all applications had been received it was too late for the meeting necessary to make formal request for the charter. Members of the local organizing committee said today that 65 applications are on file. Only 25 are needed to apply for a charter.