10 Years Ago
Oct. 31, 2009
One of the greatest midways in Clearfield County Fair history is returning beginning with the 2010 fair. Reithoffer Shows made its debut m Clearfield in 1980. Its last appearance was in 1992. Reithoffer Shows is an innovator when it comes to rides and attractions. Rides such as the Super Himalya, Freak Out and Indy 500 are just a few that the Fair & Park Board are requesting be brought to the 2010 fair. The board will meet with Reithoffer at the annual Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs Convention in January and submit a requested list of rides.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 31, 1999
Students in the Clearfield Area School District have a chance to display their creativity and come up with a slogan for the Shaw Library for the year 2000. November is designated Family Month and the Clearfield library is sponsoring a slogan contest for the new millennium. The contest is divided into three categories, preschool, juvenile and young adult/adult, for students in the Clearfield Area School District.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 31, 1969
Ghosts, goblins, space men and flower children marched through Clearfield’s business section last night to the delight of hundreds of spectators who turned out for the annual Halloween parade sponsored by the Clearfield Kiwanis Club and Clearfield merchants. Winner of the $25 Grand Prize was Girl Scout Troop 33, whose members were attired as colorful butterflies. Scout units also won the three division first prizes of $15 each with Girl Scout Troop 34, with a group of angels taking first prize in division one.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 31, 1944
Mail the name and military address of the serviceman or woman from your household to the American Legion at Clearfield at once if you have not already done so. That was the advice given today by Worrell M. Jones, publicity chairman for John Lewis Shade Post, to those who want the members of the Armed Forces from their families to receive the Legion’s Christmas card this year.