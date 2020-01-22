10 Years Ago
Jan. 23, 2010
Decatur Township, along with Bradford, Lawrence and Woodward townships, has reason for celebration. The townships recently received a $390,000 grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development toward the goal of decreasing energy consumption in the township buildings. On Thursday, representatives from the four townships, along with state Rep. Camille “Bud” George, D-74 of Houtzdale, gathered at the Decatur Township building to celebrate.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 23, 2000
Friends of the Moshannon Valley YMCA created a special moment in time Saturday evening to honor a pair of people not just special for their amazing accomplishments, but also because of who they are. Nearly 400 people gathered at the Philipsburg VFW to pay tribute to executive director Keno Beezer and secretary Judy Sinclair for more than 25 years of dedicated service to the youth in the Moshannon Valley. Since 1973, Mr. Beezer and Mrs. Sinclair have been producing permanent smiles on the faces of children through the YMCA. The dinner/dance was a chance to return the favor.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 23, 1970
Edward E. McCoy, who served 16 years as president of the Clearfield County Fair Board, last night was elected as manager of the 1970 fair. Mr. McCoy, who succeeds Robert Luce as manager, earlier this month was succeeded by Emerson A. Shaw Sr. as president of the board.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 23, 1945
Mrs. Russell L. Montague, who is employed at Bell Aircraft in Buffalo, N.Y., is now at her home in Clearfield awaiting further assignment. Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Henry and son, Vernon, with whom she made her home in Buffalo, accompanied her to Clearfield for the weekend. Mrs. Montague’s husband, Russell, is serving with the United States Navy in the Hawaiian Islands.