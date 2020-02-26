10 Years Ago
Feb. 27, 2010
In honor and memory of Delbert Alters, the Smays Run Trail near Black Moshannon State Park has been recognized as the Delbert H. Alters Memorial Trail. Alters was an active Black Mo Snowmobile Club member who enjoyed the sport of snowmobiling with his family and friends. According to the club, he was one of the most dedicated members.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 27, 2000
They stacked firewood; they restocked the Curwensville Food Pantry, and they traveled to area nursing homes to visit with the residents. They even helped a Park Avenue cowers resident take down her Christmas tree. They did it all without eating for 30 hours. “They” are the 200 youths who gathered at the Curwensville Alliance Church on Susquehanna Avenue from 4:30 p.m. Friday until 11:30 p.m. Saturday for the annual World Vision 30 Hour Famine. Dana Smeal, event coordinator from Curwensville Alliance Church, said, “We had groups from Butler, Huntingdon and Martindale participate as well as from Mahaffey, Irvona, Clearfield and Woodland.”
50 Years Ago
Feb. 27, 1970
A sixth grader won first place and a seventh grader second as sixth, seventh and eighth graders of St. Francis School opened the 1970 Progress Spelling Bee district eliminations yesterday afternoon. First place winner was 11-year-old John Blimmel. son of Mr. and Mrs. John R. Blimmel of W. Locust Street. The runner-up was Helen Zitzelberger, a 12-year-old seventh grader and a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Zitzelberger of Turnpike Extension.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 27, 1945
Plans to make Clearfield’s observance of the occasion of German capitulation a day of prayer and thanksgiving without interruption of production were discussed at a meeting in the Council Room of the Clearfield Borough Building yesterday afternoon. Those present agreed that a demonstration such as those which took place in some communities after the signing of the armistice in 1918 might hinder vital production in local mines and industries, now playing important parts the war effort. As Burgess Lucas phrased it, “We wouldn’t have a parade after the first half of a football game,” and with Germany defeated, the war would only be half over.