10 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 2009
The Clearfield County Commissioners voted to send a letter to BioEnergy LLC of Quincy, Mass. urging the company to hire local residents to work at its new ethanol plant in Clearfield at its meeting yesterday. According to a recent article in The Progress, the company received more than 3,200 applications for approximately 55 full-time positions with some management positions receiving more than 150 applications per position.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 1999
Planning activities are well under way for the “Y2K Clearfield Millennium Celebration” set for New Year’s Eve at the Clearfield Driving Park. The planning committee is scheduling a fun-filled family focused, alcohol-free event. All are invited to the celebration. In order to ensure food and refreshments are available to families and community residents at a reasonable cost, the planning committee is extending an invitation to local groups, clubs, churches and non-profit organizations to set up food booths during the evening.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 1969
Ground was officially broken near Philipsburg late yesterday afternoon for the construction of a new motel. The 5 p.m. ceremonies at the Point Lookout site preceded the first annual stockholders meeting of Consolidated Inns, Inc., held in the American Legion Post Home. “All systems are go,” President Duane E. Stegman announced during the meeting. Work is to progress immediately on construction of the facility which will include 64 sleeping rooms, a cocktail lounge, dining area for 100 persons, two meeting rooms (one for 100 persons and one for 150 persons arranged that they can be combined into one large room) and a swimming pool.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 1944
Mr. and Mrs. Albert Reynolds and sons, Frank and Tom, have returned to their home in Clearfield after spending a vacation in Stonington, Connecticut.