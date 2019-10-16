10 Years Ago
Oct. 17, 2009
Lock Haven University’s Clearfield campus is inviting the public to find out about healthy living, disease prevention and local services. The campus has announced it is sponsoring a community health fair Nov. 2 from noon to 6 p.m. in the maintenance room of its new academic building located at 201 University Dr. The inaugural event will present family, children, retirement and corporate health issues.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 17, 1999
Dave Knepp of Clearfield will perform for residents of Marion Manor I and II and Ridgeview Eldercare in Curwensville for Make a Difference Day, Oct. 23. Mr. Knepp will play for the residents at Marion Manor I at 6:15 p.m. that day, at Marion Manor II at 7 p.m. and at Ridgeview Eldercare at 8 p.m. Mr. Knepp will play a variety of instruments, including guitar, mandolin, banjo, fiddle, harmonica and accordion.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 17, 1969
The possibility of joining other counties in a regional taxpayers league will be discussed in Madera Tuesday night at a meeting of Clearfield County taxpayers. All interested persons — both from Clearfield County and neighboring ones — are invited to attend the meeting at 7:30 p.m. in the Community Building, according to William Dinant of Houtzdale. A taxpayers league is already functioning on a regional level with some 20 counties participating.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 17, 1944
An application to lease the airport was one of several matters considered by Clearfield Borough Council at its regular meeting last night. An individual who is teaching flying is interested, members of council were told, but asks for certain minor grading to be done by the borough before signing a lease. The subject was referred to the property committee after brief discussion.