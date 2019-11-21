10 Years Ago
Nov. 23, 2009
On Nov. 14, boys from Cub Scout Pack No. 13 participated in the annual Scouting for Food service project to collect food for the food pantry in Curwensville. They collected 1,100 items from Curwensville residents. Scouts that participated were Alec McGarry, Jeremy Irwin and Daniel Oswalt.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 23, 1999
Clearfield County has been chosen to receive $55,519 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the area. The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Council of Jewish Federations, Catholic Charities U.S.A., National Council of Churches of Christ in the U.S.A., and the United Way of America, which will provide the administrative staff and function as fiscal agent. The board was made up of representatives from the United Way, social services agencies, county assistance office, and government officials who will determine how the funds are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations in the area.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 23, 1969
It was a great day for the Red Cross Bloodmobile at Clearfield yesterday. Some 151 pints of blood — 26 over the quota — were donated in the collection center at St. Francis School. Last year, 140 pints were collected and in 1964, the biggest collection in the area ever — 296 pints — were donated. The visit was under the sponsorship of the Knights of Columbus, Rosary and Altar Society and Catholic Daughters of America.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 23, 1944
Clearfield women’s part in the Sixth War Loan Drive which will be conducted as a house-to-house canvass and during which Clearfield Countians are expected to reach a quota of $1,030,000 in War Bond purchases was explained at a meeting held in the Dimeling Hotel yesterday afternoon. The meeting was attended by representatives of war activities committees of 16 Clearfield women’s organizations who heard preliminary plans for the drive outlined by County Chairman Glenn Thomson, Clearfield Area Chairman Bob Leavy, and Mrs. James Damus of DuBois, County Chairman of the Women’s Division of the War Finance.