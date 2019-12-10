10 Years Ago
Dec. 12, 2009
The Clearfield Community Christmas Dinner will mark its 12th year of feeding stomachs and spirits this year as volunteers gather at Clearfield Presbyterian Church to serve the annual Dec. 25 meal. The traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings will be served in the church’s Westminister Hall from 3-5 p.m. while deliveries to the homebound will begin at noon and takeout meals will be available; starting at 1:30 p.m., according to event Chairwoman Pat Crago.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 12, 1999
Osceola Mills residents enjoyed an old-fashioned Christmas carol sing last night on the porch of the Brisbin House. A brass band, comprised of George Mandell, Brett Albert, Ed Hicks, Andrew Arnold and Jessica Callahan, provided entertainment. The music was followed by a cookie contest at Columbia’s fire hall and free refreshments provided by the Osceola Mills Community Historical Foundation.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 12, 1969
Mahaffey Borough Council has adopted a 1970 budget of $4,268.71. retaining the seven-mill real estate tax and the one percent wage tax. The action was taken at a meeting Tuesday evening. A ban on parking on state-maintained routes through the borough from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. December through April was also imposed. Cars on the streets during these hours will be towed away and the owner fined.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 12, 1944
Miss Bessie Drane, Red Cross nurse, today requested that anyone having a mattress to fit double bed and is willing to donate to a very worthy cause can contact the Red Cross Headquarters immediately, as the family of a soldier is in desperate need of it. In making the request, Miss Drane said that last week a woman had offered a mattress to the Red Cross and her name had been placed on a memo pad. Since that time the sheet with her name on was torn from the pad and her name had been lost. So this woman or any other citizen who can furnish such a mattress is requested to contact the Red Cross at once.