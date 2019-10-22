10 Years Ago
Oct. 23, 2009
Mayor Paul Cowher and Council President Ida Reams of Osceola Mills Borough received a plaque from Frank Halderman and the Clearfield/Centre County Borough Association at the fall dinner last night. The borough is celebrating 150 years since its founding in 1859.
20 Years Ago
Oct. 23, 1999
A change has taken place at the Clearfield YMCA thanks to a new executive director. Originally from Wellsboro, Don Herres graduated from Slippery Rock University and began his career in the YMCA. Before accepting the position at Clearfield, he was at a YMCA in Dorchester, Md. Mr. Herres has 16 years experience with the YMCA. He started as a youth director and worked his way up to a fitness director and over the years to executive director.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 23, 1969
John F. Bellmore of Curwensville was named 1969 Boss of the Year by the Clear-Penn Secretaries Chapter, National Secretaries Association, last night. The presentation of the trophy to Mr. Bellmore was made by William A.E. Leitzinger. 1968 Boss of the Year, at a dinner in the Crystal Room of the New Dimeling Hotel. Mr. Bellmore, of the Bellmore Insurance Agency at Curwensville and partner with Robert K. Korris in the operation of the Helmbold and Stewart Insurance Agency at Clearfield, is active in civic affairs in both communities.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 23, 1944
The Salvation Army social truck will be in town on Wednesday to collect papers, newspapers and furniture. If you want the truck to use, please phone 949.