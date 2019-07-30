10 Years Ago
Aug. 1, 2009
State Rep. Camille “Bud” George, D-74 of Houtzdale, and the Clearfield County Commissioners joined officials from BioEnergy International LLC yesterday to outline the hiring process for full-time jobs at Pennsylvania’s first ethanol plant. BioEnergy officials announced the hiring process for about 60 full-time jobs at the Bionol Clearfield LLC biorefinery that is currently under construction along U.S. Route 322. The first 15 of those jobs were posted on the Pennsylvania CareerLink’s Web site, www.cwds.state.pa.us, yesterday.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 1, 1999
Jana Lynne Duttry, 19, of Brady Township, DuBois RR, is the 1999 Clearfield County Fair Queen. She was crowned today on the grandstand stage by 1998 Queen Kelly Baney after a competition with 11 other contestants. The queen’s court is Nicole M. Sloppy, 20, of Curwensville, first runner-up; Nichole Marie Dobo, 18, of Morrisdale, second runner-up; Sandy L. Livergood, 19, of Curwensville, third runner-up; and Stacey Jayne Gearhart, 19, of Mahaffey, fourth runner-up.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 1, 1969
Clearfield County District Attorney John K. Reilly Jr. has appointed Andrew F. Zavatsky, a former commander of the Clearfield Substation of the Pennsylvania State Police, as county detective to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Albert M Scheib. Mr. Zavatsky retired yesterday from the state police after 29 years of service. He assumed his duties as county detective this morning.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 1, 1944
A crowd estimated at 6,000 were at the Susquehanna Park Camp Grounds for the closing sessions of the 49th Annual Bible and Missionary Camp Meeting held Sunday in Mahaffey under the auspices of the Western Pennsylvania District of the Christian and Missionary Alliance. Among the speakers at the closing sessions were the Rev. A.W. Tozer, of Chicago, who spoke on “Israel’s Greatest Blunder.”