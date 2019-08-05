10 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 2009
Clearfield County’s 4-H and FFA members were recognized last night for outstanding achievement for their projects entered into competition at the 149th edition of the Clearfield County Fair. The annual awards ceremony was held at the livestock arena at the Clearfield Driving Park. Jana Davidson, Penn State Cooperative Extension children and youth development educator for Clearfield County, and Leah Carr, summer 4-H assistant, provided the welcome. The mistress of ceremonies was Rachel Syktich, the 2009-10 Clearfield County Fair Queen.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 1999
An open house will be held Thursday at the new location of the Coalport Senior Center at the rear of 851 Main St. in Coalport. The public is invited to attend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A community focal point for seniors age 60 and over, the Coalport Senior Center moved to the Glendale Medical Center Complex the latter part of June. It offers nutritious meals along with information on many subjects, including Social Security and health issues. Many intergenerational activities also take place at the senior center.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 1969
Plagued by unseasonable wet weather, work progresses slowly but surely on the first of a series of improvements planned at Curwensville State Park. Since work began July 1, an average of two working days per week have been lost because of rain. Despite the inclement weather, however, the project is still on schedule. “We’re about 12 percent complete right now,” says C.A. Breth, inspector in charge for the General State Authority, adding that under more favorable weather conditions the job could have been as much as 20 percent complete.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 7, 1944
Mrs. Boyd Shadeck has returned to Washington, D.C. after spending a two weeks vacation with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Sass, of Curwensville, and with her husband’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Shadeck, of Karthaus. Mrs. John Shadeck accompanied her back to Washington where she will visit her and her daughter, Betty.