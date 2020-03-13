10 Years Ago
March 16, 2010
The Moshannon Valley School board of directors last night heard from Lee McCracken, president of Premier Power Solutions LLC, concerning the electricity deregulation slated to take effect in January 2011. He explained what would happen with the deregulation, saying electric bills will increase by 30 percent when the cap is lifted. However, if consumers shop for another rate, it could mean only an approximately 6 percent raise. A motion passed to contract with Premier Power as the energy purchasing consultant for the district.
20 Years Ago
March 16, 2000
In a few weeks, Karthaus Township residents could begin seeing elk wandering around, looking for directions. Last night at an informational meeting on the elk “trap and transfer” program at the New Garden property, Game Commission biologist Rawley Cogan spoke about the elk contained in holding pens. The majestic animals will be released at “spring green up” after the area is saturated with a little more rainfall and begins to experience some warmer weather. Tentatively, release is scheduled for the end of March or beginning of April.
50 Years Ago
March 16, 1970
The Harmony School Board last night voted a new designation for Supervising Principal Bert Williams — that of superintendent. The new title, which will become effective July 1, is in line with provisions of Act 192 passed by the Pennsylvania Legislature which eliminates the office of county superintendent. One clause of the new law requires that all school districts have a superintendent, rather than a supervising principal.
75 Years Ago
March 16, 1945
Carlton F. Sturdy, of New York, nationally known lecturer arid writer, has been announced as the speaker for the annual dinner meeting of the Chamber of Commerce of Clearfield to be held at the Trinity Methodist Parish House on March 21. The three service clubs of Clearfield, the Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions, will join with the Chamber of Commerce on this occasion and a record attendance is expected.