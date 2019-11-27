10 Years Ago
Nov. 29, 2009
Visitors came Saturday to the Clearfield County Historical Society Museum to purchase the many history books available for gifts, to tour the circa 1880 structure and grounds, and to enjoy the refreshments. Some even decided to ride through Clearfield in a 1918 Model T Ford touring car owned by Richard Hughes of Clearfield.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 29, 1999
Mahaffey area children welcomed in the holiday season Saturday with the annual Christmas tree trimming and ornament contest sponsored by Mahaffey Area Heritage Society. The event featured a visit from Santa Claus, Rudolph and Little Rudy.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 29, 1969
Walter Gordon and Delford Wigfield were re-elected president and fire chief respectively of the Clearfield Volunteer Fare Department in the annual department election last night. Both men ran unopposed. Mr. Gordon is from Third Ward and Mr. Wigfield is from Company No. 1.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 29, 1944
At a Clearfield area meeting held yesterday afternoon and attended by two state officers, members of the women’s division of the War Finance Committee were acquainted with the final plans for the Sixth War Loan and the selling points to be used in meeting their share of the $1,316,000 Clearfield County quota of War Bonds. The meeting at the Hotel Dimeling in charge of Mrs. James Damus, Clearfield County chairman of the Women’s Division, was attended by representatives of the War Activities Committee from organizations throughout Clearfield, Curwensville and Houtzdale.