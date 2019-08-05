10 Years Ago
Aug. 6, 2009
Members of the Moshannon Valley Board of Education met at the athletic field last night to conduct a final inspection of the field, for which the two-year warranty period expires this month. Rod Kitko, board president, said the board generated a list of about 15 minor items the contractor needs to correct under the warranty and that the only significant issue is a water drainage problem that could adversely impact the concrete slab supporting the visitor side bleachers. None of the issues noted by the board will affect play on the turf itself, and Mr. Kitko said the board is looking forward to another successful season at the new athletic complex.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 6, 1999
Clearfield County farmers can expect to lose up to half their crops to rainfall shortages, the Clearfield County Drought Task Force learned yesterday at its first meeting following the state drought emergency declaration July 20. The governor’s proclamation put 55 counties in the third and most severe drought stage. The remaining are in a watch, the first level, or a warning. The order mandates a 15 percent reduction in water consumption and bans non-essential use. Mike Kerr, executive director of the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency, said FSA already convened a county emergency board to assess crop damage and forward data to state and federal agencies.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 6, 1969
The Clearfield Loyal Order of Moose Lodge today announced that it will construct a new home at the rear of the present Lodge. At a special meeting last night, members gave permission to the officers and the building committee to proceed with plans for the new building. When the building is completed the present home will be torn down to make room for a large, parking lot. The special session, called by Gray Miller, governor of the Lodge, followed a regular meeting during which plans were made for Sunday’s annual couples picnic at the Elks Country Home.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 6, 1944
The Rev. Father CJ Krontz announced today that the annual Cooper Picnic will be held on Labor Day and that Mrs. Claud Folmar, Lloyd Little and Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Sotok have been chosen and put in charge of arrangements. The picnic will be held at the Cooper Grove on Route 53 near Kylertown.