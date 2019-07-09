10 Years Ago
July 11, 2009
At Thursday night’s committee meetings of the Clearfield Borough Council, the Personnel Committee recommended approval of some minor changes to the controversial police department security policy. According to Councilman Fred Wisor, the changes would allow police officers to access the secure zone of the police station while not in uniform. As it is currently written, only uniformed police officers can access the secure area without a police escort. However, Mr. Wisor said police officers wear civilian clothes while on duty when they testify in court and the policy change would allow them to access the secure area during these times. The other change would require that the officer who brings a non-police department member into the secure area, to sign in that they had let them in.
20 Years Ago
July 11, 1999
The lights are back on for most of Progressland after damaging winds from Friday night’s severe thunder storms sheared poles and layered power lines with trees and limbs, but the effort took some time. Yesterday, United Electric Cooperative Inc. still had approximately 50 residences in Clearfield County, 36 in Jefferson and about 300 camps in Elk County without power. Clearfield outages were near Frenchville on Billotte Road, Buck Run Road, Lincoln Highway and Caledonia Pike. United Electric also had customers without service near Five Points, Reddin Hill and in Sandy Township.
50 Years Ago
July 11, 1969
A report that construction of the new Clearfield County Vocational Technical School building at Kerr Addition is progressing well was given to the vo-tech board at its regular monthly meeting in the Clearfield Area High School cafeteria last night. Board President H. John Rhine, who is also building inspector for the board, said the contractors are “making good progress” on all phases of the building. The structure will not be completed in time for school opening this fall, however.
75 Years Ago
July 11, 1944
Representatives of the Altoona District Office of Price Administration will conduct a meeting, to which used car dealers in the Clearfield and Houtzdale area are requested to attend, on Tuesday, July 11, 1944 at 8 p.m. at the Clearfield War Price and Rationing Board office. At this meeting explanation of rules and regulations concerning the ceiling price regulation on used cars will be made.