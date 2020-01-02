10 Years Ago
Jan. 4, 2010
Mark Curulla was re-elected president of Curwensville Borough Council at last night’s reorganizational meeting. Fred Sopic was retained as vice president. Julie Girardi was elected as president pro temp to preside over meetings in the absence of Curulla or Sopic. Autumn Norris was retained as borough secretary/ treasurer.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 4, 2000
State Rep. Camille “Bud” George, D-74 of Houtzdale, announced he will seek a 14th term in the state House of Representatives. Rep. George has represented Clearfield County in the General Assembly since 1974. He also represents a small portion of Centre County, an area that was added to the 74th District after the 1990 census and subsequent reapportionment of House districts.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 4, 1970
This coming Monday will be Induction Day at the Clearfield County Courthouse as newly elected officials are sworn in by Judge John A. Cherry. The swearing in ceremonies will start at 9 a.m. in the courtroom. Among those who will be taking the oath of office are four county officials: Controller Julia Leonard, Sheriff William Charney, Prothonotary Archie Hill and Commissioner Samuel Sigler.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 4, 1945
Nineteen residents of Clearfield County became citizens of the United States at a naturalization court held yesterday in the Court House, the new Americans being former citizens of nine different countries. Judge F. Cortez Bell explained the meaning of American citizenship to the candidates, pointing out that they would enjoy the same rights as native born Americans except as to eligibility to hold the office of President of the United States. Four of the naturalized individuals are Lithuanians by birth and the same number natives of Poland. Three were Czechs and two each Russians and Germans. One each were former subjects of Sweden, Scotland, Austria and Greece.