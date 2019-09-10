10 Years Ago
Sept. 12, 2009
The Clearfield Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a free concert by the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band on Oct. 12 at the Curwensville Area High School Auditorium. The program, titled “Souvenirs From Europe,” will begin at 7 p.m. and will include classical works by Dvorak, Berlioz and Vaughn Williams, as well as a tribute to Maj. Glenn Miller and some patriotic fare. The concert band features the talents of 38 active-duty professional musicians whose backgrounds include advanced degrees in music and performances with world-class musical groups.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 12, 1999
As the drought approaches its one-year anniversary, welcome rain fell on Progressland last night. More showers are predicted this week. Clearfield County Department of Emergency Services computerized rain gauges showed, from 9 a.m. yesterday to 9 a.m. today, Progressland received .72 inches along the Knobs Road, .56 inches in Home Camp and even 1 inch in Ansonville. Clearfield County Drought Task Force members said last week that long, soaking rains are the only way to break the drought.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 12, 1969
Curwensville will receive an order from the State Health Department soon directing the community to begin planning the conversion of its sewage treatment plant from a primary to a secondary system. This was reported to the Municipal Authority at a meeting Tuesday by Chairman James V. Marra and Sewer Manager Milford Bowman who conferred the day before with health department officials in the regional office at Meadville. They were told by Wayne C. Bellaman, sanitary engineer, and Gerald Allender, an assistant engineer in the regional office, that a directive will probably be issued next month for Curwensville to conduct a feasibility study.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 12, 1944
The Clearfield Rotary Club tomorrow will welcome John Jay Shank, Waynesboro, Pa., governor of the 180th district of Rotary International that includes 94 clubs in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. He will pay his official visit to the Rotary Club to advise and assist President Roy Kindig, Secretary W. Howard Mead and other officers on matters pertaining to club administration and Rotary Service activities.